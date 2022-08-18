Ver1.0.4 Update Content

Alterations relating to battles

A visual effect was added where the screen flashes if an allied character’s attack scores a critical hit.

The time taken when transitioning between screens after escaping from battle has been reduced.

The command “Row” is now no longer selected when using auto-battle.

Alterations relating to maps and events

The controls when flying The Invincible have been changed so the cancel button now lets you descend (return inside the ship). This has been changed to prevent overlap with using the confirm button to go over mountains.

The controls have been changed so that the Z key (LT button etc.) can also be used to talk to a guest character when one is accompanying the party.

It has been changed so that information about locations it is no longer possible to travel to due to story progression can now be checked on the world map when using “Sight” or “Gnomish Bread”.

Alterations have been made so that weapons and armour are sorted into attack (or defence) power order within their type category when using the auto-sort function on the menu screen.

Changes have been made so that the mini map is immediately displayed in the top right of the screen after moving to a new map.

The default cursor position when selecting to stay at an inn has been changed to the “yes” option.

The waterfall graphics on the world map have been altered to make them look more natural.

Bug fixes

The following bugs have been fixed.

We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience that these issues may have caused.

Battle related issues

There were situations where progress became impossible under certain conditions when using actions such as "Raise” or similar that have revive type effects to instantly kill enemies that split or multiply.

Sometimes the notice “Couldn't steal...” would be shown when trying to steal a second time from an enemy that had already been stolen from once. This has been fixed so the notice will now always show “Nothing to steal!” instead.

The effect of a Knight’s “Guard” ability would also trigger for “Petrified” allies when close to death.

Map and event related/ other issues

After a Scholar had used “Alchemy” in battle, sometimes the same effect would also trigger when using items from the menu screen.

Some armour did not sort into the correct defensive power order on the equipment menu screen,

Sometimes some event scenes would not display properly under specific circumstances.

Some text was not displayed in a suitable manner.

Some graphics were not displayed in a suitable manner.

Some BGM and SFX were not played correctly.

Sometimes it would become impossible to proceed after transitioning to the Monster Bestiary map screen under specific conditions.

Fixes to other minor bugs.

Further updates are planned in future.