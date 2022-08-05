Playtest #14 is now live! Welcome to our second week long playtest. Gadgets, gore, fixes and features are aplenty in this update, including those selected by the community polls we ran - 'On-screen Blood Effects' and 'Obscurity Taunt System'.

Official dedicated servers will be live on Fri/Sat/Sun from 6pm-12am for NA, EU, OCE and LATAM (Dedicated server local times can be viewed from within the main menu) .

. P2P is available all week long.

Dedicated server events, community discussions, polls and regional LFG channels can be found via the Community Discord.

Everyone is welcome to Request Access and participate in any or all playtests. Please also Wishlist the game if you enjoy it or want to keep up to date on its progress, as this helps us a lot.

Patch notes for this release: v0.31