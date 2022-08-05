- Fixed travellig and unstuck crashes.
- Disabled looting unlocked containers on PvE tiles.
- Fixed sandstorm crash.
- ixed Tier 4 axes not harvesting Redwood.
- Added rare tiers of Campfire.
- Made official realm more noticeable from the list.
- Fixed Hoist calculating resources.
- Fixed Automatons aiming for Scattershot.
Last Oasis update for 5 August 2022
Hotfix 1.5.40725
Patchnotes via Steam Community
