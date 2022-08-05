 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Last Oasis update for 5 August 2022

Hotfix 1.5.40725

Share · View all patches · Build 9258336 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed travellig and unstuck crashes.
  • Disabled looting unlocked containers on PvE tiles.
  • Fixed sandstorm crash.
  • ixed Tier 4 axes not harvesting Redwood.
  • Added rare tiers of Campfire.
  • Made official realm more noticeable from the list.
  • Fixed Hoist calculating resources.
  • Fixed Automatons aiming for Scattershot.

Changed files in this update

Last Oasis Win64 Depot 903951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link