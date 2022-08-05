Good day, commanders! We have an update!
What’s new:
Fixed a bug with incorrect aim assist
Improved car suspension (тут может movement? слово более распространенное)
Improved game performance and bug fixes
Good luck and enjoy the game!
Metal Force: Tank Games Online update for 5 August 2022
update 3.49.5
Good day, commanders! We have an update!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update