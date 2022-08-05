 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Metal Force: Tank Games Online update for 5 August 2022

update 3.49.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9258236 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day, commanders! We have an update!
What’s new:
Fixed a bug with incorrect aim assist
Improved car suspension (тут может movement? слово более распространенное)
Improved game performance and bug fixes
Good luck and enjoy the game!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1358811
  • Loading history…
Depot 1358812
  • Loading history…
Depot 1358813
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link