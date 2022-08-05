IEH2 [ver. 1.1.6.1] Full Chinese Version Launch!!

Added : A new option [Shows Utility Item's cooldown in the battlefield] in Settings tab

Added : Chinese/Japanese texts

Fixed : Improved the accuracy of Epic Store [ Traveling Best EXP Area ]

Fixed : Forge Effect [Required Ability Point - XX] didn't work properly

Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos

Hello everyone and thank you all for your continued support!

We are pleased to announce that IEH2 is now fully translated to Chinese! Thanks to a Chinese IEH2 player 芭比茸, we were able to process this localization very quickly! Since we have refactored the code for localization, we are now able to start localization for other languages too!

The other developer Morkyl will handle implementing localizations for other languages from now on, while I'll implement new more content for mid/late-game and improve this game more and more! Thank you very much for all your wonderful feedback, suggestions, bug reports and so on 😄

I'm looking at all your reviews and ideas/suggestions etc! Please stay tuned for the future updates!

Along with this, we are also looking for volunteer translators for other languages. If you want to help us for translating, please let us know! 😄