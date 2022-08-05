Fixed a bug that causes freezing in certain situations during a game.
Stamps after game end should not disappear automatically.
Fixed a bug that the SE goes wrong when the time is up.
Cats Yakuza - Online card game update for 5 August 2022
Update Ver 1.0.4
