 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cats Yakuza - Online card game update for 5 August 2022

Update Ver 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9257657 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that causes freezing in certain situations during a game.
Stamps after game end should not disappear automatically.
Fixed a bug that the SE goes wrong when the time is up.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2083672
  • Loading history…
Depot 2083673
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link