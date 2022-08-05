QoL and Polish Update!

v4.1.0
Changes
-The amount of stars given by the Star of Wisdom has been rebalanced!
-Smoldering Star Seeds now give x2 Mana Stars and an Ultra Radiant Star!
-There is a new Visual Cooldowns option!
-There is a new Bag option to Lock Contents!
-There is a new Spirit Engine option to Auto Fund (Era 3+)!
-The Runic Utility Bag and the Runic Cauldron will now recursively search and consider Runes in count sub-bags!
-Disabled Perks now have a more pleasing and clear appearance!
-A new Splash Screen will sometimes show if you are in Era 2 or beyond!
-Traits obtained from Traitful will now go into the same bag as Traitful (if the Traitful in question is an Item)!
-The Limbo item may show a different text rarely...
Fixes
-Fixed an issue with enemy movement at very high frame rates
-Fixed an issue with Void Gluttons
-Added cast speed bonus to the trophy case summary
-Reclamation rate bonuses now properly impact offline reclaiming
-A locked bag (including the main bag) will no longer admit new items
-You can now view the edges of the Mirror Tree when zoomed in
-When using the Shard Bolter skin, it will now use the alternate graphic for the immobile Snowballs
-Fixed the Wand of Chaos moving in position after loading a save file
Changed files in this update