August 5th Edition Update Notes (Official edition)

August 5th Edition Update Description (Official edition)

Improve the guarantee of each line of learning. When the relevant NPC is retired, the guarantee can be triggered to continue to advance the story.

Expand the access to the book: (1) Added the ability to purchase talent books in each major city (2) Added the ability to drop random books in the treasure map

Invincible and Oriental team entry props: ① Snow cream: any day on the body (2) Cassock: on abbot Hiromasa

Feedback problem fix:

Fixed the incorrect display of some school martial arts conditions

Fixed crash in battle after learning Moon Star rare talent

Fixed an issue where no damage was done when casting a Blameless deity

Fixed an occasional failure to trigger large map events in pathfinding movement mode

Fixed an issue where some achievements did not have titles or completion conditions in the Achievements screen

Fixed an issue where some martial arts cast anomalies in combat. For example: Upi · Ren Du through

Fixed an issue in combat where multiple characters trigger a combo at the same time