August 5th Edition Update Notes (Official edition)

August 5th Edition Update Description (Official edition)
Invincible and Oriental team entry props:
① Snow cream: any day on the body
(2) Cassock: on abbot Hiromasa
Expand the access to the book:
(1) Added the ability to purchase talent books in each major city
(2) Added the ability to drop random books in the treasure map
Improve the guarantee of each line of learning. When the relevant NPC is retired, the guarantee can be triggered to continue to advance the story.
Feedback problem fix:
Fixed the incorrect display of some school martial arts conditions
Fixed crash in battle after learning Moon Star rare talent
Fixed an issue where no damage was done when casting a Blameless deity
Fixed an occasional failure to trigger large map events in pathfinding movement mode
Fixed an issue where some achievements did not have titles or completion conditions in the Achievements screen
Fixed an issue where some martial arts cast anomalies in combat. For example: Upi · Ren Du through
Fixed an issue in combat where multiple characters trigger a combo at the same time
Fixed an issue where task descriptions in some tasks did not synchronize real-time progress
