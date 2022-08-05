Release Day!

August 5 is finally here, and with it Solar Nations is released for purchase on steam! The road towards release has been long, hard, and fun for us, but I am excited to present the game to customers! I sincerely hope you all will enjoy what the game has to offer. I think it has a brilliance that often shines through and makes an experience you can't get anywhere else.

As for us at Flomgus Games, we know that the work doesn't stop at release. Already I am planning the first update, most likely a militarily focused one, but more news on that will be sparse for the time being.

Be sure to join our discord for announcements, bug reports, and more!