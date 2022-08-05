 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Solar Nations update for 5 August 2022

Release Day!

Share · View all patches · Build 9257278 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

August 5 is finally here, and with it Solar Nations is released for purchase on steam! The road towards release has been long, hard, and fun for us, but I am excited to present the game to customers! I sincerely hope you all will enjoy what the game has to offer. I think it has a brilliance that often shines through and makes an experience you can't get anywhere else.

As for us at Flomgus Games, we know that the work doesn't stop at release. Already I am planning the first update, most likely a militarily focused one, but more news on that will be sparse for the time being.

Be sure to join our discord for announcements, bug reports, and more!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link