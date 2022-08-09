【Playmeow】You won’t be disappointed in this cute cat-eared girl 🔮《Estella's Nightmare》 is officially on sale!🔔

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1925210/_/
■ Story
🔮Estella, a cat-eared girl, teleported into a mysterious dimension after activating a magic crystal.
She use the power given to her by「Succubus」would she return home safely?
Or would she be captured by monsters and raped until she broke?
Or would she ▮▮▮▮▮ by gathering too much「Sex Power」?(´///☁///`)
■ Gameplay and Game Features
🔮An action game that contains a special turn-based system.
🔮If lost in battle, Estella can level up using the「Sex Power」gained during sex.
◇Sex scenes unlocked during combat and smooth「Defeat videos」made in Live2D!!
◇Plenty of types of enemies, with each Boss having their exclusive sex scenes.
✦ Discount ✦
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1528560
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1778280
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1309000
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1466180
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1683950
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1259740
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1271190