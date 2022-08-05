V0.7.5 - Optimization and Bug fixes

Performance Optimization

Made some improvements under the hood to help with lag that occurs when there are too many bullets and collisions happening at the same time.

Fixes

Fixed a bug where using Shana and then using a different character, the other character would still have the re-roll option available.

Fixed a bug with Focal Point and Refraction overriding the buff from Igniting Lens.

Fixed a bug with Dual SMG's description not appearing.

Other Changes

Luna's Black Hole lasts a shorter time but sucks in enemies much faster. It also spawns further away from the player. Black Hole restricts players' movement too much, so hopefully the shorter duration and further spawn distance will be less restricting.

Added an option to turn off auto-reload when you stop shooting.

Join Discord to give me feedback

You can report bugs here: https://20minutestilldawn.youtrack.cloud/issues

I will keep reading all your feedback and try my best to optimize 20MTD as soon as possible, I really hope you can have fun continuously while you are playing 20MTD, a million thanks!