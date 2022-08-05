Version 0.245 : Abandoned Hamlet and River Ford Maps

Changes

In this update you'll find our two new maps we've been working on, the Abandoned Hamlet and River Ford. We've also fixed a couple of persistent bugs that have plagued the game for a while.

Abandoned Hamlet



The Rebel Interlopers Town

In this small 2v2 map you explore the aftermath of the siege enacted upon the Empire Hamlet; traces of the rebel invaders and their foothold still live on.

River Ford



The Fort of the Ford

The River ford is a mid sized 2v2 map with a valuable fortress rich in Agacite, Bromnium, and Gold located at the center. Fight your enemies over this strategic point!

Bug Fixes



Battle at River Ford!

-Fixed a bug where combat music would reset and spam

-Fixed a visual bug where it would get way too dark in the early morning

-Fixed a bug where the host would hear client "Call to Arms" sound effects