 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GATE update for 5 August 2022

Patch Notes for 8/04/22

Share · View all patches · Build 9257219 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • While adding or removing fog, the scroll wheel now changes the size of the brush. The brush is not incredibly accurate when very small.
  • Tokens now have an advanced settings panel, where you can explicitly set its position in the world, in addition to the position and rotation of the model.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1689251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link