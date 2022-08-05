 Skip to content

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition update for 5 August 2022

VOTE! Your Ranked Map Rotation starting August 09!

It’s that time again! Visit the official Age of Empires forum to vote for your Ranked map pool for the next two weeks.

This Week's Dev Picks

##### **1v1 Random Maps**

**✔ ARABIA**  
**✔ ARENA**  
**✔ SCANDINAVIA**  
**✔ TEAM ISLANDS**``````  
##### **Team Games**

**✔ ARABIA**  
**✔ ARENA**  
**✔ BLACK FOREST**  
**✔ NOMAD**  
**✔ OASIS**  
**✔ TEAM ISLANDS**

Cast Your Vote Now!

To participate in the community ranked map pool vote, you will need to login to the official Age forum using your free Microsoft account. Then, click the images below to jump to this week’s polls.

:alertalert: Polls are open until NOON Pacific on Sunday, August 07 (or 3:00p Eastern / 19:00 UTC), so be sure to cast your vote and check back to see which maps emerge victorious!

