[v1.02]

This is a very small hotfix that fixes a crash when loading the game for some players that was introduced in the last patch. Sorry about that guys, I didn't get the crash when I was testing so I didn't realize it was there. I think I fixed the issue but I've reverted the changes I made to the load game screen just in case.

If you continue to have any issues with this, please let me know!! Thank you.