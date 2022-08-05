 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hero Lodge update for 5 August 2022

Patch 1.0.15 - New optional High Resolution Font

Share · View all patches · Build 9256814 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new high resolution font option: accessable from options while at
    or above 1920 width resolutions, this font has 4 times the pixel count.
  • There are a few special cases not changed to the new font (block buttons and
    block tooltips, End Turn large font, show controls screen, maps, etc)
  • Unsupported resolutions will no longer show while not in fullscreen mode.
  • Slight updates to some base font sprites.
  • Fixed bug where Sand Wurm would play walk SFX when playing burrow animation
    in the Bestiary.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1174031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link