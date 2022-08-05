- Added new high resolution font option: accessable from options while at
or above 1920 width resolutions, this font has 4 times the pixel count.
- There are a few special cases not changed to the new font (block buttons and
block tooltips, End Turn large font, show controls screen, maps, etc)
- Unsupported resolutions will no longer show while not in fullscreen mode.
- Slight updates to some base font sprites.
- Fixed bug where Sand Wurm would play walk SFX when playing burrow animation
in the Bestiary.
Hero Lodge update for 5 August 2022
Patch 1.0.15 - New optional High Resolution Font
Patchnotes via Steam Community
