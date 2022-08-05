1.3.1.4 Experimental

New Challenge
Free Fire Zone
- Island Night Raid
- 2 Stars
Challenge Update
Dangerous Waters
- More reliant on picket event
- More depth charges
- Submarine spawn area widened
Early Access v1.3.1.4 [Experimental]
- Respawn feature in tutorial.
- Resolution Setting.
- Level of Detail Setting.
- Transferred center of mass of Elco 80' to help it's rear lifting issues, rebalanced steering.
- Fixed changelog to not pop up every time you return to title.
- Shrunk Fubuki shell landing circles since they where nerfed.
- Fixed ground targets not resetting after death in offscreen pool
- Increased sinking fast forward speed by +%30
- Forced player boat to not be "sunk" if above sea level
- Nerfed WE CRUSH BUGS! text
Changed depots in experimental branch