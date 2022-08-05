 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boat Crew update for 5 August 2022

1.3.1.4 Experimental

Share · View all patches · Build 9256691 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
New Challenge

Free Fire Zone

  • Island Night Raid
  • 2 Stars
Challenge Update

Dangerous Waters

  • More reliant on picket event
  • More depth charges
  • Submarine spawn area widened
Early Access v1.3.1.4 [Experimental]
  • Respawn feature in tutorial.
  • Resolution Setting.
  • Level of Detail Setting.
  • Transferred center of mass of Elco 80' to help it's rear lifting issues, rebalanced steering.
  • Fixed changelog to not pop up every time you return to title.
  • Shrunk Fubuki shell landing circles since they where nerfed.
  • Fixed ground targets not resetting after death in offscreen pool
  • Increased sinking fast forward speed by +%30
  • Forced player boat to not be "sunk" if above sea level
  • Nerfed WE CRUSH BUGS! text

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 9256691
Depot 1633371
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link