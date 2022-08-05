 Skip to content

Paresis update for 5 August 2022

Audio Increased

Paresis update for 5 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIX

  • Audio increased for footstep sounds that come from the Living Room Morph.
  • Audio increased for whispers.
  • Audio clues/tutorials for each Phase now come from the player instead of Radio to make it easier to hear.

