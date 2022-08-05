New Unlocks, New Synergy!

- Reroll, Banish, Projectile Speed, and Favor are now available in the Unlocks menu.
Banishing allows you to prevent rewards from appearing again in a run. You can still pick a level-up reward when you choose to banish something, banishing doesn't cost you the level to do.
"Madame Death" (evolution of Organ Harvest) no longer damages all enemies based on your regen. It now instead creates Bloody Burning Ground: A variant of burning ground that improves based on your Regeneration, while also working with all Burning Ground synergies.
Added "Vertical Sync" Graphics Setting
Changed files in this update