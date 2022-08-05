 Skip to content

Spellbook Demonslayers Prologue update for 5 August 2022

New Unlocks, New Synergy!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reroll, Banish, Projectile Speed, and Favor are now available in the Unlocks menu.

Banishing allows you to prevent rewards from appearing again in a run. You can still pick a level-up reward when you choose to banish something, banishing doesn't cost you the level to do.

  • "Madame Death" (evolution of Organ Harvest) no longer damages all enemies based on your regen. It now instead creates Bloody Burning Ground: A variant of burning ground that improves based on your Regeneration, while also working with all Burning Ground synergies.

  • Added "Vertical Sync" Graphics Setting

