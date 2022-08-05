 Skip to content

Heat Runner update for 5 August 2022

Update 1.5.0 is out now!

With this new update, we bring much needed improvements.

  • Loading screens have been removed entirely
  • Upon launching, an automatic graphics optimization will run, finding the best graphics for you
    while
    keeping an acceptable performance
  • Slight changes to levels 1,2, and 3 make the levels easier
  • The launch pad at the end of level 14 has been fixed.

This is it for the newest update. We cant wait to release update 2.0 with more new improvements, bug fixes and the unveiling of the first bonus mode!

See ya later,
The Heat Runner Team

