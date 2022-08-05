Update 1.5.0 is out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9256532 · Last edited 5 August 2022 – 00:13:19 UTC by Wendy

With this new update, we bring much needed improvements.

Loading screens have been removed entirely

Upon launching, an automatic graphics optimization will run, finding the best graphics for you

keeping an acceptable performance

while keeping an acceptable performance Slight changes to levels 1,2, and 3 make the levels easier

The launch pad at the end of level 14 has been fixed.

This is it for the newest update. We cant wait to release update 2.0 with more new improvements, bug fixes and the unveiling of the first bonus mode!

See ya later,

The Heat Runner Team