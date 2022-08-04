Quality of Life Update

This weeks focus has been to make it such that the game should do "whats on the can" (i.e: does what you think it should do!)

Various annoying or weird bugs have been fixed, with a focus on graphics and the tools menu.

Graphics

It turns out there were a number of "weird" issues.

Graphics settings not being applied. Sometimes. Squirrels. Settings being applied but conflicting if you were in VR, resulting in blurred views.

I'm happy to say these have been fixed! Graphics settings are now applied consistently.

Secondly, Depth of Field has been fixed and also greatly expanded.

You now have three options:

No DoF at all. Everything disabled. No distance blur at all. DoF at a fixed distance. Slight blurring of distant objects, to create a mild DoF view. DoF based on what you are looking at (auto focus).

The new default setting is that ALL DoF is disabled. The rationale being that if you want it, you can enable it. If you want MORE DoF (auto focus) then you can enable that as well, as you wish.

DoF auto focus works REALLY WELL on Desktop, but seems less great (tm) in VR. Testing here indicates that in VR you want ALL DoF OFF. It's just distracting.

There was some odd behaviour in VR. Especially visible when you pressed A to HIDE the tools.

In this case the tool still appeared to be working! Wow. Confusing.

Now, if the tools menu is hidden in VR (toggled via the A button), no building/deleting can take place. It makes for a more SENSIBLE experience.

Head Turn in Smooth Locomotion

Regarding head turning, the original idea had been to make object placement have top priority.

The original release was setup so you could pan/zoom around the map when in smooth locomotion mode (VR) using the right stick; the left stick defaulting to rotating the build piece.

But that meant that head rotation in smooth mode wasn't obvious. It is doable (just hold the right grip trigger), but not obvious.

The bigger question is: should the controls be split so that creation mode has a different set of controls than movement mode?

At this stage I'm unsure. It could introduce additional cognitive load that means you have to know what mode you're in. That's why I made the choice outlined above initially.

For now I've added a switch (see Controls, in game) to put head turning directly onto the left stick. So now left stick is ALWAYS used for both piece rotation and head rotation.

The switch under 'Controls' just sets which of those two actions requires that the left grip also be held down.

The default is off. There's a description in the UI as well, so you can read/learn about this directly in game.

Changes