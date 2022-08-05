 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heliotropism update for 5 August 2022

1.19: Selfish Neighbors update

Share · View all patches · Build 9256325 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

New Ascention level

Called Selfish Neighbors

Ascention Mutations

Now in the new ascention mode, you can find some exclusive mutations that can only show up with specific ascention modifiers enabled.

New Mutations

  • Knowledge is Power

For every 25 tiles revealed, increases energy generation by 1%
Only Available in Ascention I: Mysterious Soil

  • Divination

Reveals the position of every sigil on the map
Only Available in Ascention I: Mysterious Soil

  • Unseen Treasures

Every time you reveal a tile, there is a small chance of gaining resources
Only Available in Ascention I: Mysterious Soil

  • Water Sense

When an aquifer tile is revealed, reveal all tiles in a 2-tile radius
Only Available in Ascention I: Mysterious Soil

  • Sensory Roots

Doubles root tile reveal ange
Only Available in Ascention I: Mysterious Soil

Changes

Creative mode
  • Creative "Add Mutation" menu no longer shows restricted mutations
  • Creative "Remove Mutation" menu now only shows mutations that you currently have
  • Winter no longer drains energy when "Toggle Energy Costs" is on
  • Steam achievements should no longer be achievable in creative mode

Fixes

  • Restart button on death screen should now keep Ascention
  • Mutation icons no longer act weird on lower resolutions
  • Mist tiles should no longer lag the game
  • Fixed stem tiles being placeable below water tiles

Changed files in this update

Depot 1653101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link