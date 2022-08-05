1.19: Selfish Neighbors update

Additions
New Ascention level
Called Selfish Neighbors
Ascention Mutations
Now in the new ascention mode, you can find some exclusive mutations that can only show up with specific ascention modifiers enabled.
New Mutations
-
Knowledge is Power
For every 25 tiles revealed, increases energy generation by 1%
Only Available in Ascention I: Mysterious Soil
-
Divination
Reveals the position of every sigil on the map
Only Available in Ascention I: Mysterious Soil
-
Unseen Treasures
Every time you reveal a tile, there is a small chance of gaining resources
Only Available in Ascention I: Mysterious Soil
-
Water Sense
When an aquifer tile is revealed, reveal all tiles in a 2-tile radius
Only Available in Ascention I: Mysterious Soil
-
Sensory Roots
Doubles root tile reveal ange
Only Available in Ascention I: Mysterious Soil
Changes
Creative mode
- Creative "Add Mutation" menu no longer shows restricted mutations
- Creative "Remove Mutation" menu now only shows mutations that you currently have
- Winter no longer drains energy when "Toggle Energy Costs" is on
- Steam achievements should no longer be achievable in creative mode
Fixes
- Restart button on death screen should now keep Ascention
- Mutation icons no longer act weird on lower resolutions
- Mist tiles should no longer lag the game
- Fixed stem tiles being placeable below water tiles
Changed files in this update