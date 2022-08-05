1.19: Selfish Neighbors update

Share · View all patches · Build 9256325 · Last edited 5 August 2022 – 11:46:15 UTC by Wendy

Additions

New Ascention level

Called Selfish Neighbors

Ascention Mutations

Now in the new ascention mode, you can find some exclusive mutations that can only show up with specific ascention modifiers enabled.

New Mutations

Knowledge is Power

For every 25 tiles revealed, increases energy generation by 1%

Only Available in Ascention I: Mysterious Soil

Divination

Reveals the position of every sigil on the map

Only Available in Ascention I: Mysterious Soil

Unseen Treasures

Every time you reveal a tile, there is a small chance of gaining resources

Only Available in Ascention I: Mysterious Soil

Water Sense

When an aquifer tile is revealed, reveal all tiles in a 2-tile radius

Only Available in Ascention I: Mysterious Soil

Sensory Roots

Doubles root tile reveal ange

Only Available in Ascention I: Mysterious Soil

Changes

Creative mode

Creative "Add Mutation" menu no longer shows restricted mutations

Creative "Remove Mutation" menu now only shows mutations that you currently have

Winter no longer drains energy when "Toggle Energy Costs" is on

Steam achievements should no longer be achievable in creative mode

Fixes