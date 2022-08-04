 Skip to content

Rocket Rumble update for 4 August 2022

Minor Bug Fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rocket Rumble has received a minor bug fix to the following:

Version 0.2.67

  • Fixed bug where adding additional local players to your party would cause the menu to not respond.
  • Some polish on the mouse support

