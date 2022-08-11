Glyph-Bound Early Access Release!

Today marks the Early Access release of Glyph-Bound: Kotodama on the Steam Store. This milestone is only possible due to the support of too many people to list here. Thank you!

Opening our early PvP combat system to the public is the first major step towards making Glyph-Bound the persistent online world it is intended to be. We are very excited to get your feedback and keep adding more content and features over the coming months.

Our development priorities are as follows:

In-game Currency & Daily/Weekly PvP Quests. Unlockable and Equipable Cosmetics. Additional Combat Techs and Tech-swapping system. Bug fixing.

Soon, players who own the Glyph-Bound Supporter Pass will be able to earn in-game Gold rewards by completing Daily and Weekly PvP Quests. Initially, these Quests will be simple, such as winning 3 Battles per day, with additional themed Quest types will be added over time.

Players will be able to spend their Gold earnings to Grow their Kami and teach them new Combat Techs for use in Battle. In addition, a wide selection of unlockable Cosmetics will be available to unlock using Gold, allowing players to show off their Outfits.

Once these features are implemented we will continue work on the Enemy AI so that we can enable PvE Battles for players. In the meantime, please join our Discord community to learn more about our ongoing development.

Thank you once again for your support!

Yours very truly,

David R.

CEO & Lead Designer

Kayac Multimedia