Patch 0.1.0

**

Hello survivors!



No news, good news, as they say...**

Well... First of all, we deeply apologize for the lack of news lately, Co-VID hit the dev recently and many other external issues had to be solved for the sake of Dead Survival.

Apart from that, we had to completely rework the game from scratch, first because Unreal Engine 5, second because it was necessary for the future of the game.

BUT...

For now, when you read this patch note, the game is in the "playable" phase.

This means that you will obviously encounter bugs, but this is no longer a simple technical test.

Don't forget that everything is subject to change, this is a project in its own right.



Well, now it's time to tell you about the main changes and additions that make up this 0.1.0 update !

This big update is more a system redesign and optimization than a content update! The content will arrive during the week every day.

Clean you Cache!



WINDOWS + R : Write %appdata% ,go to AppData/Local and delete "Dead_Survival" folder.

New features:

Appearance Modifier | You can change your appearance in-game !

(In main menu)

Weight System | If your backpack is full, you won't be able to run like before, be careful! [BETA]

Quality of Life Changes:

Additions:

FPS Counter - You can view your framerate via the game settings!

Stats Circles - Stamina, Health and Food gauges are now colored circles!

Inventory - Your backpack and pockets have a new look!

Background music in the main menu.

New FPS View.

Game optimization in C++.

New VOIP System.

Steam and Discord button on Main Menu.

New ballistic system.

Shell Ejector.

New Drink Zone.

New Crosshair System.

and more ...

Controls:

You can split your items "CTRL + Left Click".

Quickly move items "SHIFT + Left Click".

Press to talk VOIP on "V".

Alternate walking with "ALT".

Roll, Double tap on CTRL (crouch key)

Toggle camera view, 1 time = change shoulder. Long press = Change camera view (FPS/TPS)

Corrections:

Fixed incorrect number of ammo in magazines/starting weapons.

Fixed a corpse's weapons not appearing with the body.

Fixed error when player dies.

Fixed the placement in the build areas.

Fixed that deleting the build does not update other parts of the build.

Fixed the disconnection on the respawn screen when deleting the respawn point.

Fixed the effect of resource destruction in UE5

Fixed degradation of abandoned items.

Fixed possible problem with magazine not attaching to weapon when canceling reload.

Fixed crafting recipes not pausing with the crafting component.

Fixed a warning about melee attacks.

Fixed incorrect resource removal.

Fixed the game closing on the respawn screen when a corpse disappears.

Fixed ammo chamber on starting weapons.

Fixed hitmarker effect on melee weapons that was not working.

Fixed an error when using a melee weapon.

Fixed dehydration and starvation damage when dying.

Fixed grenade damage to characters that reappear from a corpse.

Fixed warning for death/damage sounds.

Fixed client not reloading when reloading.

Fixed client position update when changing weapon equipment.

Fixed the problem of the current weight dropping below 0.

Fixed the problem of the weight of weapon accessories.

Fixed ammo reload from clothing that does not remove the weight of the item.

Fixed inability to open inventory after respawn when player is killed using codelock.

Fixed moving items from the quick slot of the construction part when selected.

Fixed a possible problem with resources not being deleted on newer versions of the engine.

Cannot shoot when jumping now.

Fixed inability to attach open door locks to the new door.

Textures of collected items are now faded when harvesting.

Fixed posture change after sprinting.

You can't carry multiples backpacks by using weapon slots now.

You can no longer run without endurance.

New Zombies Models



New hatchet



Combat Knife



Wood Stick



Pebble



Rope



Sharpened Pebble



Stick Handle



Sleeping Bag



Tent



Graphics/Technical Part :

Nanite Virtualized Geometry

Nanite is Unreal Engine 5's virtualized geometry system which uses a new internal mesh format and rendering technology to render pixel scale detail and high object counts. It intelligently does work on only the detail that can be perceived and no more. Nanite's data format is also highly compressed, and supports fine-grained streaming with automatic level of detail.

Benefits of Nanite

Multiple orders of magnitude increase in geometry complexity, higher triangle and objects counts than has been possible before in real-time

Frame budgets are no longer constrained by polycounts, draw calls, and mesh memory usage

Now possible to directly import film-quality source arts, such as ZBrush sculpts and photogrammetry scans

Use high-poly detailing rather than baking detail into normal map textures

Level of Detail (LOD) is automatically handled and no longer requires manual setup for individual mesh's LODs

Loss of quality is rare or non-existent, especially with LOD transitions

Here for more infos :



Advanced Locomotion System V4 C++

Dynamic realistic system based only on free movements adapting to the character's situation as well as to the player's needs, linked to a hundred of totally smooth animations for a human-like result.

Here for more infos :



NVIDIA Reflex

Now available in game, NVIDIA Reflex will reduce latency and can slightly increase your framerate !

Here for more infos :



Ultra Dynamic Sky - Weather System

Ultra Dynamic Sky is a sky system designed to be more dynamic and natural than most sky solutions, offer a great degree of flexibility and customization options, with an interface designed for speed and simplicity.

