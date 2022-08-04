 Skip to content

SurrounDead update for 4 August 2022

Patch 1.1.0d - CampFire - Hotfix

Patchnotes

**

CONTENT/FEATURES:

**

  • Increased all crafting materials stacks
  • Change speed of free camera in photo mode with scroll wheel

**

CHANGES:

**

  • Changes to vehicle damage/collision with AI
  • Backend change to how buildables are checked if their are items inside
  • Changes to speed at different speeds when in photo mode and changing time dilation (still not perfect however)
  • Slightly decreased stamina reduction when stopping camera sway while scoped in

**

BUG FIXES:

**

  • Weapons that spawn on infected now have a loader/magazine
  • Fixed first person visibility on exiting photo mode
  • Can now change journal input key
  • More fixes to inventory to improve issues with ghost items (should fix for the future; saves that dont have this issue and new saves)

Depot 1645821
