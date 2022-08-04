Patch 1.1.0d - CampFire - Hotfix

**
CONTENT/FEATURES:
**
- Increased all crafting materials stacks
- Change speed of free camera in photo mode with scroll wheel
**
CHANGES:
**
- Changes to vehicle damage/collision with AI
- Backend change to how buildables are checked if their are items inside
- Changes to speed at different speeds when in photo mode and changing time dilation (still not perfect however)
- Slightly decreased stamina reduction when stopping camera sway while scoped in
**
BUG FIXES:
**
- Weapons that spawn on infected now have a loader/magazine
- Fixed first person visibility on exiting photo mode
- Can now change journal input key
- More fixes to inventory to improve issues with ghost items (should fix for the future; saves that dont have this issue and new saves)
Changed files in this update