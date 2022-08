Share · View all patches · Build 9255850 · Last edited 4 August 2022 – 21:59:06 UTC by Wendy

Fixed FPS drop on enemy killed

Fixed benchmark access for non-renewing subs

Fixed issue with Spawn Volumes placing bots outside the volume

A couple other small bug fixes

We are aware that some players are experiencing issues when trying to use playlists. We are investigating and working toward a fix.

We are also looking at more performance fixes for those experience decreased FPS.

Thanks for your patience and support!