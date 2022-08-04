Island Idle RPG - August Update 2.1.22

Update 2.1.22

[ENH] Now there is a button "Eat" to use during the battle

[FIX] Fixed visual bug when cooking a fish and not showing it

Update 2.1.20

[NEW] Now you can choose the amount of items you want to sell to the market

[FIX] Fixed fullscreen mode freezing the game

[ENH] Tree now has infinity resources at the beginning of the game



July Update 2.1.13 (Hotfix)

[FIX] Fixed game loading freezing when there are so many items in inventory

[FIX] Fixed weapon not equipping when found in chest

[ENH] Now cooking fish is faster