Island Idle RPG - August Update 2.1.22

Update 2.1.22
[ENH] Now there is a button "Eat" to use during the battle
[FIX] Fixed visual bug when cooking a fish and not showing it
Previous Recent Updates
Update 2.1.20
[NEW] Now you can choose the amount of items you want to sell to the market
[FIX] Fixed fullscreen mode freezing the game
[ENH] Tree now has infinity resources at the beginning of the game
July Update 2.1.13 (Hotfix)
[FIX] Fixed game loading freezing when there are so many items in inventory
[FIX] Fixed weapon not equipping when found in chest
[ENH] Now cooking fish is faster
Changed files in this update