DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins update for 4 August 2022

Update V. 1.0.4

Build 9255787 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Snakby is preparing his art exhibition, added easel and teleport on the at the base of the Death Pixels.
  • Added to the top 10 list (now top 11) a last minute winner.
  • Added glass on the roof of the entrance to SAMuel to make it easier to see.
  • Added credits in English and French.
  • The lantern activates itself in Sam's house in its normal and dark version.
  • The flashlight activates alone in the V2 camera room and the secret white file.

Fixed:

  • V2 Camera texts translated to all languages.
  • Core Square has been optimized a little bit more.
  • The color change animation of the cubes in the initial menu when starting the game for the first time is now done without desynchronization.
  • The little planes of the glider HUD no longer stay on screen if you launch a missile.
  • To enter Sam's house it is no longer necessary to make a small jump in the area of the door, now it climbs alone.

