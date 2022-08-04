Update V. 1.0.4

Added:
- Snakby is preparing his art exhibition, added easel and teleport on the at the base of the Death Pixels.
- Added to the top 10 list (now top 11) a last minute winner.
- Added glass on the roof of the entrance to SAMuel to make it easier to see.
- Added credits in English and French.
- The lantern activates itself in Sam's house in its normal and dark version.
- The flashlight activates alone in the V2 camera room and the secret white file.
Fixed:
- V2 Camera texts translated to all languages.
- Core Square has been optimized a little bit more.
- The color change animation of the cubes in the initial menu when starting the game for the first time is now done without desynchronization.
- The little planes of the glider HUD no longer stay on screen if you launch a missile.
- To enter Sam's house it is no longer necessary to make a small jump in the area of the door, now it climbs alone.
