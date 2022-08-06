 Skip to content

Age of Undead update for 6 August 2022

Age of Undead update to version 1.0.4!

Age of Undead update to version 1.0.4!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Generals!

CHANGES IN VERSION 1.0.4:

  • In this update, we have focused on adding a feature you have asked us about more than once: the Sandbox mode!
    As you might imagine, this mode is designed to give the player maximum freedom in testing units and tactics without the hassle of thinking about resources.

In the Sandbox mode, the player will have the following benefits:

  • unlimited resources
  • buildings are built faster
  • recruiting takes less time
  • Tactical Aids reload in less time

Other players (bots) will not receive any bonuses in this mode.

We have also added another thing, not interactive for now, but we hope it will intrigue you and stimulate your imagination!

If the Infected don't eat us first, we'll see you in the next update, Generals!

