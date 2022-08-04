 Skip to content

Falnarion Tactics II update for 4 August 2022

Falnarion Tactics II Surprise Update!

Build 9255762

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello and welcome to the surprise update for Falnarion Tactics II! This wasn't supposed to happen, but here it is!

Here is what is new:

-New Weapons: Kitchen Knife, Frying Pan, Giant Log, Ripping Shadow, Oracle Blade X and Torch. They have been added into the weapon shops.

-Memory Fragments have increased by 3 in the Item Shop.

-Added two more Utility Hammers in the Item Shop.

-Fixed the Shadowblade side quest that remained even if you
completed it.

-Fixed Tolem and Ether's motion avoiding weapon animation.

-Nerfed the final boss as they are completely OP and near impossible to beat.


-Added in two new characters; Temi Elkenu, from Exiori and
a brand new female character; Listeria Olfenberry, The Bard.

-Added in a new side quest called: Incubus Lair.
You can recruit the new characters in this quest.

It's not much, but, it's something. Thanks for playing Falnarion Tactics II (If you did). I hope that one day,
someone does a full play-through of it on Youtube, I think that would be cool! But, either way thanks for your interest!

Exiori coming soon, check it out here:

https://store.steampowered.com/agecheck/app/1959050/

