Falnarion Tactics II Surprise Update!

Hello and welcome to the surprise update for Falnarion Tactics II! This wasn't supposed to happen, but here it is!
Here is what is new:
-New Weapons: Kitchen Knife, Frying Pan, Giant Log, Ripping Shadow, Oracle Blade X and Torch. They have been added into the weapon shops.
-Memory Fragments have increased by 3 in the Item Shop.
-Added two more Utility Hammers in the Item Shop.
-Fixed the Shadowblade side quest that remained even if you
completed it.
-Fixed Tolem and Ether's motion avoiding weapon animation.
-Nerfed the final boss as they are completely OP and near impossible to beat.
-Added in two new characters; Temi Elkenu, from Exiori and
a brand new female character; Listeria Olfenberry, The Bard.
-Added in a new side quest called: Incubus Lair.
You can recruit the new characters in this quest.
It's not much, but, it's something. Thanks for playing Falnarion Tactics II (If you did). I hope that one day,
someone does a full play-through of it on Youtube, I think that would be cool! But, either way thanks for your interest!
Exiori coming soon, check it out here:
Changed files in this update