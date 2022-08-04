Falnarion Tactics II Surprise Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9255762 · Last edited 4 August 2022 – 21:26:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello and welcome to the surprise update for Falnarion Tactics II! This wasn't supposed to happen, but here it is!

Here is what is new:

-New Weapons: Kitchen Knife, Frying Pan, Giant Log, Ripping Shadow, Oracle Blade X and Torch. They have been added into the weapon shops.

-Memory Fragments have increased by 3 in the Item Shop.

-Added two more Utility Hammers in the Item Shop.

-Fixed the Shadowblade side quest that remained even if you

completed it.

-Fixed Tolem and Ether's motion avoiding weapon animation.

-Nerfed the final boss as they are completely OP and near impossible to beat.



-Added in two new characters; Temi Elkenu, from Exiori and

a brand new female character; Listeria Olfenberry, The Bard.

-Added in a new side quest called: Incubus Lair.

You can recruit the new characters in this quest.

It's not much, but, it's something. Thanks for playing Falnarion Tactics II (If you did). I hope that one day,

someone does a full play-through of it on Youtube, I think that would be cool! But, either way thanks for your interest!

Exiori coming soon, check it out here:

https://store.steampowered.com/agecheck/app/1959050/