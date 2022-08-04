Early Access Episode 1 version 1.1

We have released a patch for Project Absentia Episode 1.

Make it so player cannot be damaged by their own friendly plant

Replace a few strings.

Fix minor issues on E1M1, E1M3, E1M5

Revamp E1M7 blue and red key rooms

Fix a non-public domain chicken that was left over

Additional fixes on E1M8

Add credit for another beta tester

For people with current playthroughs - your savestates will definitely break. Use the beta branch ep1-1.0 to use the older build. These will be kept around as long as possible for people to finish their playthroughs on.

We wanna thank people for the warm reception and positive, constructive feedback you all have given us. We will be releasing another patch in a week or two with some more quality of life improvements, specifically the ability to skip in-game cutscenes via a menu option.

Cheers!