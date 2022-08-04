Battle Series X (Official Release)

In just a few minutes from posting this message, the store page for Battle Series X will allow for players to download and install this pack and immediately begin playing. The first wing will be available immediately with additional wings releasing over time. The goal of this segmented release is to identify and knock out bugs and properly scale the local battles. Here's some key information:

• Upon leaving the Zodiac Overwatch, progress is lost. Specifically, open doors will return to their closed state and previously defeated bosses will respawn. Aka: every boss included in this pack is infinitely farmable.

• Upon crossing the glittering tile, Ruby will receive an item that teleports the party back to the entrance of the Zodiac Overwatch. Use this as your escape rope when you're in too deep! This item is also lost upon exiting the area but can be obtained again upon re-entry.

• Saving inside the Zodiac Overwatch or Zodiac Cache and then changing which DLCs are installed will cause game crashes. If you decide you're finished with the DLCs, the best thing to do is save in the Veil and then uninstall them.

• Accompanying the Battle Series X release is the premium Battle Series X: The Zodiac Cache DLC. See the store page for details. (In short: 1 chest piece of each armor type, plus some local currency to get started.) BSX:TZC does not require BSX to function, however you will be unable to redeem the coins without BSX installed.

• Battle Series X will receive updates over time, whether it be fine tuning in the form of buffs or nerfs, the release of new wings, or adjustment of any of the other included data. However, Battle Series X: The Zodiac Cache will only receive bug-fix related updates.

6.3.0 [Build #145, Release Date: August 04, 2022]

New:

Battle Series X, a free combat-oriented DLC, is now available! This DLC will release in fragments - one wing at a time for a total of five wings when complete.

Battle Series X: The Zodiac Cache, a premium goodie pack DLC, is also available!

Note: I will be available for contact and bug fixes starting at 7PM eastern US time tonight (just under two hours from now). In the meantime, I have an unavoidable errand to run - so here's to hoping nothing breaks while I'm out!

