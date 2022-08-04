 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Edengrall update for 4 August 2022

V0.43.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9255665 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:
Moved most UI related options to it's own settings category
Added an option to remove the help window
Moved the cheats menu to an official mod
Added missing footstep sounds from new terrain types
Removed all mentions of calories from the game, calorie-related effects have been replaced
Improved Fried, Deepfried and Soymilk recipes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1220601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link