Changes:
Moved most UI related options to it's own settings category
Added an option to remove the help window
Moved the cheats menu to an official mod
Added missing footstep sounds from new terrain types
Removed all mentions of calories from the game, calorie-related effects have been replaced
Improved Fried, Deepfried and Soymilk recipes
Edengrall update for 4 August 2022
V0.43.0.2
