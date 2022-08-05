Yes, yes, I know. This is an unexpected update, but there were some fairly significant bugs that required fixing. Plus, you get to hear the new music from 2dB earlier, so why not? There are 3 wave tracks in total, plus one boss wave track. The “Hugo the Great (Boss) ” track which you might have heard on YouTube has been demoted to a regular wave track, and a new boss track “Chilli Wings” has taken its place. It has already been assigned to certain bosses in-game, but you can naturally also preview the music in the Galactic Store. You’ll also get a bonus 4th wave track coming by the end of the month.

More information about this update can be found here: https://forum.chickeninvaders.com/t/early-access-version-116/23270