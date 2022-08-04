New language options + The Nightmarket Festival!

Haiku the Robot is now translated to Simplified Chinese, Japanese, and German! To celebrate we are participating in The Nightmarket Festival 2022 with a -20% discount until Aug 8th 10am PST!

The Nightmarket Festival 2022 is the first-ever Steam sales event focusing on promoting games from the SEA region, breaking cultural barriers, and raising awareness for the region’s gaming scene. We introduce awesome games with a local touch, just like the night market culture commonly seen here -- filled with creativity, diversity, and great fun.

The Nightmarket Festival 2022 showcases around 100 discounted games, and offers free demos for dozens of hot upcoming titles! The sale runs from Aug 4th-8th 10am PST. And includes live broadcasts to celebrate and showcase the lineup.

The Nightmarket Festival Live Show Program

Aug 5th-6th 23:00 - 08:30 PST (in Mandarin)

Featured games: OPUS: Echo of Starsong - Full Bloom Edition, My Lovely Wife, Alina of the Arena, Potion Permit, SIMULACRA 3, Minds Beneath Us

Aug 6th-7th 23:00 - 01:30 PST (in English)

Featured games: Asterigos: Curse of the Stars, Dusk Diver 2, Nine Sols, Dungeon Munchies, The Legend of Tianding

Get your wallet ready and enjoy a diverse taste of unique SEA games waiting for you to check out! Forget the scorching weather, the party’s indoors! We got your weekend covered!

Sale page: [https://store.steampowered.com/sale/nightmarketfest_2022](The Nightmarket Festival)

