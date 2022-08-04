FPS Chess - Version 1.0.14

Patch Notes
- Fixed new bug where pieces didn't properly move after winning, causing ghost pieces to be left behind.
- Fixed train not colliding with certain objects.
- Fixed gamepad inputs not being remappable in the options menu (note that only the action options are remappable, you cannot rebind movement and aiming).
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to block indefinitely.
- Rook walls are now climbable again.
- The train now shows in the correct spot during kill-cam replays.
Game Balancing
- The train now hurts players if it runs over them.
- Rook scoping after shooting is now much smoother.
- The Pawn's fire rate has been increased slightly.
Upcoming Updates
- It is possible for players to remove the gamepad movement and aiming bindings permanently by remapping them to use keyboard controls as well. We will be preventing that in a future patch.
- It is currently possible to soft-lock the tutorial by letting the train run over you now that this does damage. The tutorial is planned to have an overhaul in an upcoming patch which will also address this.
- Support for the in-game chat through gamepads.
Changed files in this update