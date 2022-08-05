Patch Notes 2.30

- Added minigame OST to game's content folder.
- Added jade tree upgrades for reduced explosion shake.
- Added different text color to negative and super weapon stats.
- Added support for higher FOVs.
- Added enemies to minimap in arena.
- Changed arena to quit after 10 waves, let you keep a weapon and display a message saying progress is saved.
- Changed arena to wait before spawning new enemies if there are too many.
- Changed arena to make coin shower faster.
- Changed wall kick to not push if kicking destructible objects.
- Changed dog killing event to be more deadly.
- Changed green energy orbs to reset their respawn timer when they're picked up.
- Changed self splash damage protection description to make it not add up to 100% to explain nukes hurting the player.
- Fixed issue where key objects could spawn underwater in ship level room.
- Fixed issue where performance would go down constantly when having an infinite magazine six shooter.
- Fixed issue where electric bushes would cause hit markers.
- Fixed issue where lava and acid falls wouldn't damage enemies if the player was immune.
- Fixed issue where game could randomly crash because of explosions.
- Fixed issue where enemy would stop moving and attacking or would attack walls.
- Fixed issue where enemies could be boosted more than once at a time, potentially fixing invincible enemies.
- Fixed issue where wrong cartridge was displayed if you didn't have the gold skill tree.
- Fixed issue where bouncing firebolt random projectile would do too much damage. Also reduced amount of fire particles.
- Fixed issue where game could crash when activating a fire rune.
- Fixed issue where using dual smgs slow mo during slow mo dash freezes the game while holding the button.
- Fixed issue where dual smgs slow mo wouldn't end if picking up nightmare reaper.
- Fixed issue where critical explosions could cause massive damage even with full self splash damage immunity.
- Fixed issue where recoil of critical explosions, especially in NG+, was too high.
- Fixed issue where remapping movement keys to arrows would double tap in menus.
- Fixed issue where enemy could be stuck inside large static objects like bookcases.
- Fixed issue where enemy could be stuck under floor in levels with the void.
- Fixed issue where you could get the kick kills achievement early by kicking bosses repeatedly on death.
- Fixed issue where plasma rifle secondary attack could have random projectile.
- Fixed issue where it was impossible to get Factor in the topaz tree.
- Fixed issue where jump would stop working.
- Fixed issue where player could take fall damage after entering level end portal.
- Fixed issue where player couldn't use weapons if picking one up during nightmare reaper after starting level with no weapons.
- Fixed issue where weapons with on collision effects like life steal would trigger too often.
- Fixed issue where a secret in the docks levels would have no treasure.
Nightmare Reaper update for 5 August 2022
Patch Notes 2.30
Patchnotes via Steam Community
