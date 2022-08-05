 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nightmare Reaper update for 5 August 2022

Patch Notes 2.30

Share · View all patches · Build 9255471 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added minigame OST to game's content folder.
  • Added jade tree upgrades for reduced explosion shake.
  • Added different text color to negative and super weapon stats.
  • Added support for higher FOVs.
  • Added enemies to minimap in arena.
  • Changed arena to quit after 10 waves, let you keep a weapon and display a message saying progress is saved.
  • Changed arena to wait before spawning new enemies if there are too many.
  • Changed arena to make coin shower faster.
  • Changed wall kick to not push if kicking destructible objects.
  • Changed dog killing event to be more deadly.
  • Changed green energy orbs to reset their respawn timer when they're picked up.
  • Changed self splash damage protection description to make it not add up to 100% to explain nukes hurting the player.
  • Fixed issue where key objects could spawn underwater in ship level room.
  • Fixed issue where performance would go down constantly when having an infinite magazine six shooter.
  • Fixed issue where electric bushes would cause hit markers.
  • Fixed issue where lava and acid falls wouldn't damage enemies if the player was immune.
  • Fixed issue where game could randomly crash because of explosions.
  • Fixed issue where enemy would stop moving and attacking or would attack walls.
  • Fixed issue where enemies could be boosted more than once at a time, potentially fixing invincible enemies.
  • Fixed issue where wrong cartridge was displayed if you didn't have the gold skill tree.
  • Fixed issue where bouncing firebolt random projectile would do too much damage. Also reduced amount of fire particles.
  • Fixed issue where game could crash when activating a fire rune.
  • Fixed issue where using dual smgs slow mo during slow mo dash freezes the game while holding the button.
  • Fixed issue where dual smgs slow mo wouldn't end if picking up nightmare reaper.
  • Fixed issue where critical explosions could cause massive damage even with full self splash damage immunity.
  • Fixed issue where recoil of critical explosions, especially in NG+, was too high.
  • Fixed issue where remapping movement keys to arrows would double tap in menus.
  • Fixed issue where enemy could be stuck inside large static objects like bookcases.
  • Fixed issue where enemy could be stuck under floor in levels with the void.
  • Fixed issue where you could get the kick kills achievement early by kicking bosses repeatedly on death.
  • Fixed issue where plasma rifle secondary attack could have random projectile.
  • Fixed issue where it was impossible to get Factor in the topaz tree.
  • Fixed issue where jump would stop working.
  • Fixed issue where player could take fall damage after entering level end portal.
  • Fixed issue where player couldn't use weapons if picking one up during nightmare reaper after starting level with no weapons.
  • Fixed issue where weapons with on collision effects like life steal would trigger too often.
  • Fixed issue where a secret in the docks levels would have no treasure.

Changed files in this update

Nightmare Reaper Content Depot 1051691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link