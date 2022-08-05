New Alpha 0.14 - ChangeLog

On August 5, 2022, a new version of Alpha 0.14 was released. The main change in the new update is the addition of two new maps: Sewerage (under FoodMart) and Power Plant. In addition, one new character Dr. Marlon and one main story mission have been added.

Full list of changes:

addition of new maps: Sewers (under FoodMart) and Power Plant.

addition of the character Dr. Marlon

addition of missions: "Bring 12 boxes of graphite from the mine".

addition of a new fence around the sheep

addition of a mine entrance on the FarLands map

adding a sound of clicking the button in the GUI

adding a broken UFO stuck in the ground on the Farlands map

adding new locations on the Farlands map

adding 2 new achievements: "I Want to Believe" and "Hidden power plant".

improved door opening animation in FoodMart

changed the appearance of the fence around settlements and cemetery

meeting Joshua requires level 5

fixed the bug related to saving the name of the location after a quick trip to the inn

NOTE: game saves from versions: 0.11, 0.12, 0.13 work, you do not need to play from the beginning. The saves from the other versions still do not work and will not work, because they changed the save system in version 0.11 to the final one.