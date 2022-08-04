-Fixed transparency issues with the Dragonkin going stealth as a rogue
-Added dragon companion pet (It drops from a enemy that you have to find)
-Added a new enemy
-Added ability to talk in chat. This is mainly for more immersion and Roleplaying and for future surprises.
-Minor bugs
-Added additional information under OPTIONS
-Reworked what Treasure chest could drop
Realm Of Cubes update for 4 August 2022
August 4th, Additional Update
