v0.1.2 Patch Notes

ADDITIONS

MENUS

Removed the blank test spanish language file as it caused issues for players with steam setup in Spanish even though I haven't allowed any translations yet

During pre-match dialogue if using hi-res fonts the Location/Sub-location and skip text displays at the correct size

CPU vs CPU shows join prompt first in the CSS

Initiate menu continue button sprite updates position based on currently detected controller i.e right face button for switch pro controller, down face button for xbox or playstation controller

Updated Pro Controller detection as gamepad name detection has apparently changed from "Pro Controller" to "Nintendo Switch Pro Controller" either in Windows or Gamemaker

GAMEPLAY

Attempted to fix major issue after last patch where goals would no longer trigger until a new match was started

Whilst there are still crashes to find and fix, I have temporarily changed the way cup saving is handled so that it is auto saved between matches and not lost on reloading. This means even if the game crashes or a bug stops progress, you will be able to continue where you left off. This is of course abusable and so will change later in development, but my main priority at the moment is letting the bugs cause as little damage to your fun as possible

Attempted to fix a common freeze reported happening by one player on Plazzma Penthouse. I believe a while loop was sometimes getting stuck endlessly

Ball can no longer begin to be hit by a melee hitbox and move out of it's range unless the parent player is broken out of the melee by being hit for example

Fixed bug where if ball was in centre and hit by any character's melee and opposing player was Bzzt hits it with a super it would cause an infinite hit effect

Urnest super can no longer be deflected before it becomes physical, sometimes causing infinite deflects

Urnest super will now drag opponents along with it if for a bit if they connect with it

Crabhammers projectile no longer becomes unusable after hitting opponent or centre line during zone break

Crabhammers super fallers no longer stun opponent if they are doing a Hyper move

Princess now faces the correct way when doing her melee if player 2