Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game update for 4 August 2022

More ECLSS Tweaks and Fixes

Balance tweaks

  • Pulse grenades against robots and turrets now deal 16 damage and disable shields. Knockdown is now 1 turn (they get up at their turn start).
  • Lowered ballistic and energy DR of robot a bit.
  • Robot now uses a different attack for reaction shots, that have -15 accuracy, +15 graze, -10 critical chance.
  • Robot regular attacks don't have a random chance to cause knockdown, now it happens on critical hits.
  • Robot attacks now always cause a minor stagger (-2 AP).
  • Increased penetration of energy weapons by 10 (smg has 20), and lowered damage of rifle by 2.

Fixes

  • Fixed robot not attacking when engaged on melee.
  • Fixed energy turret running out of ammo.
  • Fixed energy shield not registering hits.
  • Fixed energy shield missing on turrets on reload.
  • Fixed an animation issue with panic and knockdown.
  • Fixed Skill Monkey increasing skills in Character Creation.

