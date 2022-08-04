More ECLSS Tweaks and Fixes

Balance tweaks
- Pulse grenades against robots and turrets now deal 16 damage and disable shields. Knockdown is now 1 turn (they get up at their turn start).
- Lowered ballistic and energy DR of robot a bit.
- Robot now uses a different attack for reaction shots, that have -15 accuracy, +15 graze, -10 critical chance.
- Robot regular attacks don't have a random chance to cause knockdown, now it happens on critical hits.
- Robot attacks now always cause a minor stagger (-2 AP).
- Increased penetration of energy weapons by 10 (smg has 20), and lowered damage of rifle by 2.
Fixes
- Fixed robot not attacking when engaged on melee.
- Fixed energy turret running out of ammo.
- Fixed energy shield not registering hits.
- Fixed energy shield missing on turrets on reload.
- Fixed an animation issue with panic and knockdown.
- Fixed Skill Monkey increasing skills in Character Creation.
