Voltage High Society update for 4 August 2022

Patch #2

Patch #2

Release notes

Release notes

Feedback & Improvements
  • Punch Gauge is now functional (attack charge-up that deals 2x damage)
  • Walk Button (for those pesky vents & indoors)
  • Enemy HP is now visible (a lot easier to read damage feedback)
  • Aim Sensitivity Range is now three times larger
  • Holding Jump underwater is now a constant motion upwards (at-surface movement is a bit glitchy)
  • Added a Fifth Enemy that should make the difficulty curve easier
  • Reworked the first 10 minutes of the game for a better flow
  • Added audio layers (mostly related to taser & the elevator)
Bug Fixes
  • Enemy & Player can no longer hit each other thru doors
  • Player can no longer interact with stuff thru colliders
  • Fixed (but not 100% tested) Player Climbing thru thin walls and doors
  • Rewrote Spawn/Game Over code to remove spawning under the world (should NOT happen anymore)
  • Fixed the Menus disappearing while in-game
  • Fixed Shops showing wrong amount of Scraps
  • Fixed running out of energy in the elevator (there's always way to get more, now)
  • Removed "New Game" button from in-game playing -for now- since it breaks the sequence
  • Fixed getting stuck on those pesky fridges
  • Fixed the framerate hickup when opening fridges
  • Removed the barrels from basement since they pushed you outside the world mesh
Options
  • added a 2560 × 1440 resolution

