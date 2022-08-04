Release notes
Feedback & Improvements
- Punch Gauge is now functional (attack charge-up that deals 2x damage)
- Walk Button (for those pesky vents & indoors)
- Enemy HP is now visible (a lot easier to read damage feedback)
- Aim Sensitivity Range is now three times larger
- Holding Jump underwater is now a constant motion upwards (at-surface movement is a bit glitchy)
- Added a Fifth Enemy that should make the difficulty curve easier
- Reworked the first 10 minutes of the game for a better flow
- Added audio layers (mostly related to taser & the elevator)
Bug Fixes
- Enemy & Player can no longer hit each other thru doors
- Player can no longer interact with stuff thru colliders
- Fixed (but not 100% tested) Player Climbing thru thin walls and doors
- Rewrote Spawn/Game Over code to remove spawning under the world (should NOT happen anymore)
- Fixed the Menus disappearing while in-game
- Fixed Shops showing wrong amount of Scraps
- Fixed running out of energy in the elevator (there's always way to get more, now)
- Removed "New Game" button from in-game playing -for now- since it breaks the sequence
- Fixed getting stuck on those pesky fridges
- Fixed the framerate hickup when opening fridges
- Removed the barrels from basement since they pushed you outside the world mesh
Options
- added a 2560 × 1440 resolution
