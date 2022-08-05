Update notes for August 5: Yes, you can now pet the robot

FEATURES (The good stuff)

If you pet F.R.E.D. the robot, he will make happy noises.

Additional dialogue has been added as well as additional lore and story additions to expand the ongoing mystery of the Callisto.

CHANGES

Teleport has been updated significantly, focusing on a drastic reduction in instances where teleport would not trigger important dialogue or, worse, not load sections of the game.

Teleport has been smoothed a bit too, to help make it more accurate.

Some new GFX were added to the game, including updates to some computer screens and terminals to make them more dynamic.

We re-baked some lights to make the lighting of some areas look better.

BUG FIXES

We fixed the progression of several puzzles and dialogue options which, in certain circumstances, might cause a soft-lock.

We changed some objects' pickup behavior to seem more natural.

We have gotten a lot of great feedback and continue to work toward the next major update including the next chapter of gameplay. We really hope you enjoy!