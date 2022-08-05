Update notes for August 5: Yes, you can now pet the robot

FEATURES (The good stuff)
- If you pet F.R.E.D. the robot, he will make happy noises.
- Additional dialogue has been added as well as additional lore and story additions to expand the ongoing mystery of the Callisto.
CHANGES
- Teleport has been updated significantly, focusing on a drastic reduction in instances where teleport would not trigger important dialogue or, worse, not load sections of the game.
- Teleport has been smoothed a bit too, to help make it more accurate.
- Some new GFX were added to the game, including updates to some computer screens and terminals to make them more dynamic.
- We re-baked some lights to make the lighting of some areas look better.
BUG FIXES
- We fixed the progression of several puzzles and dialogue options which, in certain circumstances, might cause a soft-lock.
- We changed some objects' pickup behavior to seem more natural.
We have gotten a lot of great feedback and continue to work toward the next major update including the next chapter of gameplay. We really hope you enjoy!
