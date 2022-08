Tintificator:

Fixed Tintificator not displaying options to tint when hovering over items (oops)

Fixed Tintificator UI still displaying its name as "Library"

-Increased the point value of [spoiler] Durts [/spoiler]

-Balance changes to post-game content

-Fixed a grammatical mistake in Frit's dialogue

-Fixed Lisign using the default dialogue voice (also oops)

-Fixed Squzes occasionally spawning in the ground on Wave 19