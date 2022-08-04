10,000+ Downloads within 48 hours!

This is so cool, thank you everyone for playing! Very fun to see you're all having a good time.

I've also adressed some issues, so here's a mini patch note thing:

Dog Bastard: Adjusted the big spawn of dogs by adding a little delay. Should give player enough time to get in position before the blast.

Stage 4: Tweaked the level design a little just before reaching the checkpoint. Many people seem'd to accidently do the dash down move then die like an idiot right infront of it lol

Stage 1: Extended this stage a little to properly introduce player to the horizontal dash. It deals damage to objects and enemies, and I'm not sure this is something people realize right away?

Further fine-tuned player controller, especially dash down + jump move. Should be more responsive and reliable now.

Input sensitivity on dash down got fine-tuned for controller, cus it was quite easy to accidentally use it.

Added screenshake adjust option, in case people don't want stuff to be shaky.

Let me know if you encounter other issues or have other suggestions, either by commenting here or joining our discord where we do talking about talks talking.

https://discord.gg/DEseUGr

Again, thank you all for playing, giving feedback and spreading the word about the game. You're all badass.

Right now the game is actually trending on the main trending section on Steam, which is something I never expected. Let's keep it up!