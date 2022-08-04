 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Manic Archers update for 4 August 2022

Update 3.6.8

Share · View all patches · Build 9254791 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug in the control settings where only player 1 could change buttons
  • Many new animations incl. new explosion
  • Smoke indicating supercharge mode time is up
  • New combo display
  • Many more fixes & improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 1521412
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link