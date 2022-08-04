Patch #2 now live

Development letter
Hello! The second patch took a bit longer than intended, sorry for that. We had to iterate a bit on some core code for interactions, AI, weapons, whatnot, to fix some issues. PLUS the first area in the game has a lot of new stuff into it. All of that took a while. We kinda wanted to do even more (its painful to be aware of some bugs and stuff) but probably better to release these within reasonable time frames. Related to the new patch, without giving anything away, The Data Blocks, Scanner, and the Save Couch´s ideas have been.. altered, a little, to fit into this new flow + narrative. So hey, for you older players, there's now -three- things to scan for. And there's some dialogue in the start of the game that oughta set you up.
Also, since this build does some extensive changes, savegames still work, but might show glitches... Still though, the larger chunk of updates are for the first 10 mins, so it should make restarting a bit more fun.
(ps. yeah the new meshes + animations need work, getting to that..!)
Release notes
Feedback & Improvements
- Punch Gauge is now functional (attack charge-up that deals 2x damage)
- Walk Button (for those pesky vents & indoors)
- Enemy HP is now visible (a lot easier to read damage feedback)
- Aim Sensitivity Range is now three times larger
- Holding Jump underwater is now a constant motion upwards (at-surface movement is a bit glitchy)
- Added a Fifth Enemy that should make the difficulty curve easier
- Reworked the first 10 minutes of the game for a better flow
- Added audio layers (mostly related to taser & the elevator)
Bug Fixes
- Enemy & Player can no longer hit each other thru doors
- Player can no longer interact with stuff thru colliders
- Fixed (but not 100% tested) Player Climbing thru thin walls and doors
- Rewrote Spawn/Game Over code to remove spawning under the world (should NOT happen anymore)
- Fixed the Menus disappearing while in-game
- Fixed Shops showing wrong amount of Scraps
- Fixed running out of energy in the elevator (there's always way to get more, now)
- Removed "New Game" button from in-game playing -for now- since it breaks the sequence
- Fixed getting stuck on those pesky fridges
- Fixed the framerate hickup when opening fridges
- Removed the barrels from basement since they pushed you outside the world mesh
Options
- added a 2560 × 1440 resolution
For the NEXT Patch...
...we intend to finish up the full Gamepad support (all menus STILL don't work as-should), and if the gameplay experience is now a bit smoother, we can do a round of general polish to fix some of that jankyness (some animations, unfinished models ´n such, UI things, details...)
Thank you for your support & keep on punching!
