Patch #2 now live

Development letter

Hello! The second patch took a bit longer than intended, sorry for that. We had to iterate a bit on some core code for interactions, AI, weapons, whatnot, to fix some issues. PLUS the first area in the game has a lot of new stuff into it. All of that took a while. We kinda wanted to do even more (its painful to be aware of some bugs and stuff) but probably better to release these within reasonable time frames. Related to the new patch, without giving anything away, The Data Blocks, Scanner, and the Save Couch´s ideas have been.. altered, a little, to fit into this new flow + narrative. So hey, for you older players, there's now -three- things to scan for. And there's some dialogue in the start of the game that oughta set you up.

Also, since this build does some extensive changes, savegames still work, but might show glitches... Still though, the larger chunk of updates are for the first 10 mins, so it should make restarting a bit more fun.

(ps. yeah the new meshes + animations need work, getting to that..!)

Release notes

Feedback & Improvements

Punch Gauge is now functional (attack charge-up that deals 2x damage)

Walk Button (for those pesky vents & indoors)

Enemy HP is now visible (a lot easier to read damage feedback)

Aim Sensitivity Range is now three times larger

Holding Jump underwater is now a constant motion upwards (at-surface movement is a bit glitchy)

Added a Fifth Enemy that should make the difficulty curve easier

that should make the difficulty curve easier Reworked the first 10 minutes of the game for a better flow

Added audio layers (mostly related to taser & the elevator)

Bug Fixes

Enemy & Player can no longer hit each other thru doors

Player can no longer interact with stuff thru colliders

Fixed (but not 100% tested) Player Climbing thru thin walls and doors

Rewrote Spawn/Game Over code to remove spawning under the world (should NOT happen anymore)

Fixed the Menus disappearing while in-game

Fixed Shops showing wrong amount of Scraps

Fixed running out of energy in the elevator (there's always way to get more, now)

Removed "New Game" button from in-game playing -for now- since it breaks the sequence

Fixed getting stuck on those pesky fridges

Fixed the framerate hickup when opening fridges

Removed the barrels from basement since they pushed you outside the world mesh

Options

added a 2560 × 1440 resolution

For the NEXT Patch...

...we intend to finish up the full Gamepad support (all menus STILL don't work as-should), and if the gameplay experience is now a bit smoother, we can do a round of general polish to fix some of that jankyness (some animations, unfinished models ´n such, UI things, details...)

Thank you for your support & keep on punching!