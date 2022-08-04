 Skip to content

Ancient Gods update for 4 August 2022

[Hotfix] Ancient Gods patch 1.0.1

Ancient Gods patch 1.0.1 Change-log

  • Fixed a bug where cards from subclass don't drop
  • Fixed a bug where some places use English in Simplified Chinese
  • Fixed a bug where the Blizzard card not working as described.

