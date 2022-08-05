8/5 Lingjing fantasy version update announcement

Dear agent,

The version of the holy mirror system is expected to be updated at 10:30 (utc/gmt: +8:00) on August 5, which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please understand the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

This update will issue compensation: lingcoin x10000

[new functions]

S5 pass online

You can get props rewards after completing the pass level. Purchase an exclusive pass and increase the pass level to obtain spirit stone, broken jade and

Manlin - smile Qianhuan, Yu Ji - jueying venerable, Ge Yongming - duck water gun, summer rain - Silver lotus ice lotus, Bai Qiulian - Youan LingChao and other exclusive rewards!

Welfare activities: Midsummer thrilling night

"It's hot in summer! Come and take risks with me!"

Complete the task and get activity points. You can get a full set of clothes and avatars of Yan Chixia - the whole ghost expert

Benefit function: weekly free role update

Experience the role for free this week, agent camp: Wu Qizhi, he ruoyao, Ning caichen, Yan Chixia, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulated grievance camp: Yang Qilang, Bai Qiulian, spoon maniac

[additional functions]

Exclusive fortune exchange activity of dream Waltz -- collect a full set of costumes of characters to exchange for exclusive avatars

Waving a sword to ask for love is a whisper of Qing - gather Qi lingzhengying - a complete set of Qing language, which can activate the special effect of Qing language sword and trigger the pink sword light when waving a sword.

Draw a bow and arrow to dance for you - gather Qi Shangxiang - a complete set of dance for you, which can activate the special effect of arrow dance for you and shoot the arrow of pink love.

[function optimization]

Optimized the default setting of u transparency in the game

[new fitting room]

Tianxuan treasure box: Shangxiang Weijun dance series Tianxuan treasure box: lingzhengying Weiqing language series Return treasure box: Nangong Bishui Qinghe series, wuqizhi Fengchu Oriental series, Qin Qiang fairy tale gray wolf series, Su Qingli fairy tale cute rabbit series

[balance adjustment]

Increased the flight speed of the ice cone released by the biting cold cone simulating the skill of the complaining snow girl 1 The generation speed of Ice Spikes released by ice thorns, which simulates the skill of the complaining snow girl field, has been improved. Now the ice spikes will not cause a stiffening effect on the spirit probe after hitting the spirit probe Now simulate the 3 skills of the complaining snow girl. The illusion ice spirit will not cause a stiff effect on the spirit probe after it is detonated

[bug repair]