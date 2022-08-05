8/5 Lingjing fantasy version update announcement

Dear agent,
The version of the holy mirror system is expected to be updated at 10:30 (utc/gmt: +8:00) on August 5, which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please understand the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!
This update will issue compensation: lingcoin x10000
[new functions]
S5 pass online
You can get props rewards after completing the pass level. Purchase an exclusive pass and increase the pass level to obtain spirit stone, broken jade and
Manlin - smile Qianhuan, Yu Ji - jueying venerable, Ge Yongming - duck water gun, summer rain - Silver lotus ice lotus, Bai Qiulian - Youan LingChao and other exclusive rewards!
Welfare activities: Midsummer thrilling night
"It's hot in summer! Come and take risks with me!"
Complete the task and get activity points. You can get a full set of clothes and avatars of Yan Chixia - the whole ghost expert
Benefit function: weekly free role update
Experience the role for free this week, agent camp: Wu Qizhi, he ruoyao, Ning caichen, Yan Chixia, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming
Simulated grievance camp: Yang Qilang, Bai Qiulian, spoon maniac
[additional functions]
Exclusive fortune exchange activity of dream Waltz -- collect a full set of costumes of characters to exchange for exclusive avatars
Waving a sword to ask for love is a whisper of Qing - gather Qi lingzhengying - a complete set of Qing language, which can activate the special effect of Qing language sword and trigger the pink sword light when waving a sword.
Draw a bow and arrow to dance for you - gather Qi Shangxiang - a complete set of dance for you, which can activate the special effect of arrow dance for you and shoot the arrow of pink love.
[function optimization]
- Optimized the default setting of u transparency in the game
[new fitting room]
Tianxuan treasure box: Shangxiang Weijun dance series
Tianxuan treasure box: lingzhengying Weiqing language series
Return treasure box: Nangong Bishui Qinghe series, wuqizhi Fengchu Oriental series, Qin Qiang fairy tale gray wolf series, Su Qingli fairy tale cute rabbit series
[balance adjustment]
Increased the flight speed of the ice cone released by the biting cold cone simulating the skill of the complaining snow girl 1
The generation speed of Ice Spikes released by ice thorns, which simulates the skill of the complaining snow girl field, has been improved. Now the ice spikes will not cause a stiffening effect on the spirit probe after hitting the spirit probe
Now simulate the 3 skills of the complaining snow girl. The illusion ice spirit will not cause a stiff effect on the spirit probe after it is detonated
[bug repair]
Fixed the problem that Dracula school a map cannot use a skill
Fixed the problem that snow girl will attack with a card when using a skill after using the field
Fixed the problem that the snow girl ice cone will not consume garlic
Fixed the problem that the snow girl ice cone will not be consumed to resist the proud wind host star
Fixed the problem that the main star of lingtan Manlin won't enter the CD when it hits the snow girl with an ice cone
Fixed the problem that ice cones will be fired at the same time in a short-range ordinary attack when the snow girl has ice cones
Fixed the problem of delayed release of snow girl ghost fog
Fixed the problem that when the snow girl hit the spirit probe with two skills and three skills and made the spirit probe fall to the ground, the spirit probe did not superimpose the snow girl's passivity and did not lose her soul
Fixed the problem that the snow girl was not Soul-catching when the two skills and three skills hit the spirit probe and made the spirit probe use a amulet to resist
Fixed the problem of abnormal performance of the model after the spirit probe was frozen by the snow girl
Fixed the problem that the snow girl's use of skills to hit the spirit probe will not interrupt the spirit probe's behavior with a progress bar
Fixed the problem that non super players have golden nicknames in their personal information
Fixed the problem that the golden nickname of other super agent players could not be seen in the user-defined mode
Fixed the problem that the golden nickname of special agent is not displayed in the ranking list
Fixed the abnormal display of the task progress of the snow girl activity
Fixed the problem that the broken jade treasure box in the mall can draw items that have been purchased in the broken jade mall
Fixed the problem that Xiaojiang won't move in school a
